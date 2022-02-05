Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNAC. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 19,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,047. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

