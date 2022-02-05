Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Raised by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,426,000 after buying an additional 76,057 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 229,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 223,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,359. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.