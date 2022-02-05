Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

NYSE SXI traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.86. 81,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $2,156,905. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

