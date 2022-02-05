Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 925,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,857. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

