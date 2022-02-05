Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.62. 1,487,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

