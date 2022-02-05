Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $237.69

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 237.69 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 219.50 ($2.95). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 225 ($3.03), with a volume of 246,644 shares trading hands.

CAML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.97) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.97) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

