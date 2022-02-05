Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $237.69

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 237.69 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 219.50 ($2.95). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 225 ($3.03), with a volume of 246,644 shares trading hands.

CAML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.97) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.97) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.