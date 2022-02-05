The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $161.41

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.41 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.18). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 154.80 ($2.08), with a volume of 264,891 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.29. The company has a market cap of £726.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.