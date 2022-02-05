Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.23

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.23 and traded as high as C$25.11. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$25.07, with a volume of 20,733 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$683.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.