The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,811,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,313,000 after buying an additional 54,122 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $161.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.