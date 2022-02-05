Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.15

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.15 ($6.91) and traded as high as €7.20 ($8.09). Ceconomy shares last traded at €7.15 ($8.03), with a volume of 8,090 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEC1 shares. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.26 ($4.79).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.16.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.