Comparing Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adynxx and ICU Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.55 $86.87 million $5.04 42.13

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adynxx and ICU Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $283.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.28%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Adynxx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Adynxx has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A ICU Medical 8.44% 8.72% 7.50%

Summary

ICU Medical beats Adynxx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

