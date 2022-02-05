Critical Survey: Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) versus Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meten EdtechX Education Group and Universal Technical Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Technical Institute 0 0 3 0 3.00

Meten EdtechX Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,564.82%. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.06%. Given Meten EdtechX Education Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meten EdtechX Education Group is more favorable than Universal Technical Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute 4.35% 15.73% 3.76%

Volatility & Risk

Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -1.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and Universal Technical Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten EdtechX Education Group $137.48 million 0.40 -$62.99 million N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $335.08 million 0.75 $14.58 million $0.13 58.70

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Meten EdtechX Education Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

