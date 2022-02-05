Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 277.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on DGII shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Digi International by 5.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Digi International by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digi International by 32.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $698.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

