Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

