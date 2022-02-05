Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires 1,638 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,834,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,116,798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $260.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.10. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.