Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWX. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE SWX opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.