Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 61,448 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,448 shares during the period. Flowers Foods comprises about 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Flowers Foods worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 20.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 138,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

FLO stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

