Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,844,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

