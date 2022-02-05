Rally (RLY) Hits Market Cap of $581.37 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Rally has a market cap of $581.37 million and $5.11 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.38 or 0.07266993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.93 or 1.00153240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,413,642,665 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

