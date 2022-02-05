Mackay Shields LLC Sells 675 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Shares of PSA opened at $362.85 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $226.54 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.69.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

