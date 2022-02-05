Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 659 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $276.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

