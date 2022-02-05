Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 771.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 126,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.21. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.57 and a 1 year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

