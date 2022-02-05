Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 60,803 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,036,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Cisco Systems worth $818,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 416,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,867.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 272,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $232.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

