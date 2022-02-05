DLD Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.12% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 20.0% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 400.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACTD stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

