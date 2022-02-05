Dohj LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,311 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,792,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,256,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,009,000 after buying an additional 295,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

