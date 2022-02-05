Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WASH. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WASH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 48,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,948. The firm has a market cap of $983.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.