Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $183.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $202.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.22.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.