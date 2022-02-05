AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK updated its Q1 guidance to $1.24-$1.28 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.42 EPS.

NYSE AME opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.44.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

