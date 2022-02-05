Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of PCTY opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.08. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

