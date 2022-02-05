Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. Open Text has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Open Text stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Open Text worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

