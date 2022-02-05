Ossiam Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $646.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $670.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

