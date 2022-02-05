Ossiam Sells 6,652 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Twitter were worth $19,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,312. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

