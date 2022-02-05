iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.