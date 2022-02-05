Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $55.57 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28,421 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $55,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $270.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

