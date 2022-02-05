Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,364 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $107,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 56,607.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $216.02 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 114.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

