DLD Asset Management LP Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,092,000 after acquiring an additional 708,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

MRVI opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

