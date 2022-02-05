$2.52 EPS Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $2.61. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 740%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $23.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.98%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

