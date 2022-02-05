Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $244,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

