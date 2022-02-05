Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

EXPE opened at $185.31 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,742 shares of company stock worth $27,079,886 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

