F3Logic LLC Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,935,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after buying an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

CINF stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.48 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

