IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $526.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.20.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

