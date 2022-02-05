$347.96 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post sales of $347.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.31 million and the highest is $351.61 million. RadNet posted sales of $308.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. RadNet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

RDNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. RadNet has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

