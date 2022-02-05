Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Spire updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Shares of SR stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Spire by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spire by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

