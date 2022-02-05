Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of ATEX opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.52. Anterix has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Anterix by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

