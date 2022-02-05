Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post $26.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $85.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.51 million, with estimates ranging from $32.81 million to $86.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ImmunoGen by 13,145.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 177,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 175,883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ImmunoGen by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 71,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

