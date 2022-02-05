Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Trading Down 1.6%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLITU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000.

