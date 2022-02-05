Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,899 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

