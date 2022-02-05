Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,526.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

