Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Encore Wire by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $112.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

