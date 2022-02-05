MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $9.60. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 54,849 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

